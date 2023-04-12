Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 1,160 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

LOW opened at $201.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.23. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.