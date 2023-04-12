Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 26,506 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $26,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $104.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.50.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.