Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $169.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.50. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

