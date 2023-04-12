Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,390 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $284.48 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $285.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.82 and a 200 day moving average of $265.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.54.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

