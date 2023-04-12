Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,989,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,831,000 after buying an additional 98,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after buying an additional 302,363 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,179,000 after buying an additional 207,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,827,000 after buying an additional 294,235 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.