FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.90

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.90 and traded as low as $15.81. FONAR shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 7,539 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FONR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.

Institutional Trading of FONAR

About FONAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FONAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of FONAR by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 299,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 154,719 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FONAR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FONAR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.