FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.90

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.90 and traded as low as $15.81. FONAR shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 7,539 shares changing hands.
FONR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
