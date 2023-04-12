FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $33.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORM. Northland Securities began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

FormFactor Price Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.25. FormFactor has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $42.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

