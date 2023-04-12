Frax Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.04 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $8.61 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.