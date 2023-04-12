Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.27 and last traded at $69.85. 134,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 220,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.95.

Freedom Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.55 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freedom

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom

In other Freedom news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

