Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Shares Up 2.1%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €25.69 ($27.92) and last traded at €25.46 ($27.67). 1,323,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €24.93 ($27.10).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($48.37) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.67) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.50 ($35.33) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.07.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

