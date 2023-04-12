FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.30

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 9943860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 5.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.