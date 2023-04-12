Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
