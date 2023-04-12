G Squared Ascend II (NYSE:GSQB) Shares Up 0.2%

G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.34. 117,083 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 69,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

G Squared Ascend II Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

Get G Squared Ascend II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSQB. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend II during the 4th quarter worth $4,060,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in G Squared Ascend II by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 576,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend II during the 4th quarter worth $1,962,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,504,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

G Squared Ascend II Company Profile

G Squared Ascend II Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on companies operating in the software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, FinTech/InsurTech, new age media, and sustainability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.