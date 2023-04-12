Geegoopuzzle Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $7.06 or 0.00023623 BTC on popular exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $1.52 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028425 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,894.64 or 1.00024658 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000118 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 7.06609318 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,322,216.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

