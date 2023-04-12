Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $632.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

About Genmab A/S

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

