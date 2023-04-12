GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.92

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 30928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.013 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,532 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,688,000 after acquiring an additional 442,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

