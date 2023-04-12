Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.31. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 12,405 shares changing hands.
Giga-tronics Stock Down 10.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $998,298.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.
Giga-tronics Company Profile
Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.
