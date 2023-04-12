Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.72

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 331569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFFD. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,949,000 after purchasing an additional 761,812 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

