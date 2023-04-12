Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.00. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,125 shares.

Goldrich Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

