Graypoint LLC Buys 1,192 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,603,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,891,262. The firm has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

