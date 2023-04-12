Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,541. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

