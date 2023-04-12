Graypoint LLC Purchases 6,684 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 86,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.52. 1,713,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $126.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.79.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

