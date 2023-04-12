Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Trading Up 2%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 208,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,454,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Grom Social Enterprises Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Grom Social Enterprises worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

