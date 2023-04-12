Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.38

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.38 and last traded at $91.38, with a volume of 3719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 52.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.6197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 85.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Further Reading

