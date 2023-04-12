Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.75

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.75 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 210488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.81.
Gulfport Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 5.50.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
See Also
