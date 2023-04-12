Head to Head Contrast: Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) & Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Leonardo DRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.45 $405.00 million $2.10 7.13

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -4.94% -0.06% Leonardo DRS 22.60% 10.16% 5.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intuitive Machines and Leonardo DRS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00

Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 153.69%. Leonardo DRS has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.94%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Leonardo DRS.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Intuitive Machines on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

