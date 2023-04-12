Head to Head Review: Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) vs. Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY)

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) and Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Cogeco Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Globe Telecom pays an annual dividend of $35.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 86.2%. Cogeco Communications pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Globe Telecom pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cogeco Communications and Globe Telecom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogeco Communications N/A N/A N/A $4.40 11.35 Globe Telecom N/A N/A N/A $89.75 0.46

Analyst Ratings

Globe Telecom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogeco Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cogeco Communications and Globe Telecom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogeco Communications 0 4 2 0 2.33 Globe Telecom 1 1 0 0 1.50

Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus target price of $96.71, indicating a potential upside of 93.82%. Given Cogeco Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cogeco Communications is more favorable than Globe Telecom.

Profitability

This table compares Cogeco Communications and Globe Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogeco Communications N/A N/A N/A Globe Telecom N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Cogeco Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Globe Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cogeco Communications beats Globe Telecom on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario. The American Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Breeezeline in 13 states: Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.The company was founded by Henri Audet in 1972 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Globe Telecom

(Get Rating)

Globe Telecom, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.