Head-To-Head Survey: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) vs. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SunPower alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 3.22% 7.10% 2.07% Ideal Power -3,524.51% -35.40% -32.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SunPower and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 3 16 4 0 2.04 Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

SunPower presently has a consensus target price of $18.93, suggesting a potential upside of 40.84%. Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.62%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than SunPower.

This table compares SunPower and Ideal Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.74 billion 1.35 $56.04 million $0.26 51.69 Ideal Power $200,000.00 312.28 -$7.19 million ($1.17) -9.02

SunPower has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of SunPower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SunPower has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SunPower beats Ideal Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

About Ideal Power

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.