HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.79

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 19115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

HDELY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

