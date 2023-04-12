HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Trading 2.6% Higher

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.37 and last traded at C$6.37. 1,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 24,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.21.

HLS Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$198.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.