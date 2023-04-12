holoride (RIDE) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. holoride has a market cap of $22.50 million and $79,769.97 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.75 or 0.06363092 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00060077 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00037472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000714 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03757056 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $91,182.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

