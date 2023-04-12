Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.64

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Huabao International Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huabao International (HUIHY)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.