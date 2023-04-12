Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $3.78 on Major Exchanges

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.78 or 0.00012528 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $612.68 million and $19.24 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.

After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform. .”

