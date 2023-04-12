IFG Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 3.8% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $119.08. The stock had a trading volume of 65,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,384. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average of $119.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.