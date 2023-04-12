IFG Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 365,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

