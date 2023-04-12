IFG Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded down $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.18. The company had a trading volume of 62,506,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,533,609. The stock has a market cap of $579.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $364.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

