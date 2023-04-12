IFG Advisors LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,918 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. 89,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

