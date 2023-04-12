IFG Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 650 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. SVB Securities decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $5.39 on Wednesday, hitting $261.09. 969,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

