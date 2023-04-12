IFG Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.39. The stock had a trading volume of 67,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,823. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $248.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.