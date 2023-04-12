IFG Advisors LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $39.43. 7,960,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,410,563. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $44.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.