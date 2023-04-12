IFG Advisors LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Optas LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VSGX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,004 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

