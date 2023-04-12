IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,015 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,045,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,904,000 after purchasing an additional 101,830 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,656,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,542 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,524,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 66,112 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,146,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 33,599 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:OMFL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 684,756 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.96.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

