IFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.12. 66,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.50. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $104.73.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

