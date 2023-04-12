IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,619. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

