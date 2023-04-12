IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 8,921 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,997,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,443.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 608,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 584,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,854,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,624,000 after purchasing an additional 560,888 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,612. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

