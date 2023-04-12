IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 442.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 91.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after purchasing an additional 438,956 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $621.92. 126,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,420. The company has a market cap of $259.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $615.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

