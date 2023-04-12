IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,443. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

