IFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,661 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 312.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,299,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,156 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 139,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BAB remained flat at $27.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,595. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

