Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $81.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Incyte Trading Up 0.3 %

INCY opened at $74.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.