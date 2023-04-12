Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $81.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

INCY opened at $74.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

