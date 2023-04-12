Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.13

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.

Further Reading

